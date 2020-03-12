Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours In Wake Of Coronavirus

Live Nation Entertainment company logo seen displayed on a

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

In the wake of the coronavirus affecting everything from sports to massive events and conventions, the music industry and especially festival season is getting hit hard.

Live Nation has recognized the concerns over the spread of the coronavirus and is instructing its touring shows to return home, according to Billboard. The news affects all Live Nation related tours, both domestic and internationally.

On Thursday (Mar. 12), LN told employees that it was putting the pause button on current touring arena shows through the end of March. A few shows set to play on Thursday and Friday will take place but beginning Saturday, the remainder of shows beginning this weekend will be postponed. The touring giant is also instructing employees to work remotely and not come into the office and their Beverly Hills headquarters will mostly be closed up until the end of the month.

Live Nation has said they are not planning any layoffs and company officials told staff that it will be able to weather the closure.

Here’s the official statement from Live Nation as well as AEG:

“The world’s leading forces in live entertainment have come together to form a global task force to drive strategic support and unified direction ensuring precautionary efforts and ongoing protocol are in the best interest of artists, fans, staff, and the global community.

“The task force includes Michael Rapino (CEO and President, Live Nation Entertainment), Dan Beckerman (President and CEO, AEG & Board Member, ASM Global), Jay Marciano (Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents), Rob Light (Managing Partner and Head of the Music Division, CAA), Marc Geiger (Partner and Head of Music, WME), Sam Gores (Chairman, Paradigm), Marty Diamond (Head of Global Music, Paradigm), and David Zedeck (Global Head Of Music, UTA).

“At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed. We continue to support that small scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials. We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon.”

RELATED: All Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

RELATED: NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

RELATED: Coachella 2020 Officially Postponed Until October

Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours In Wake Of Coronavirus  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

coronavirus , Live Nation

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
WATCH: Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Trailer Starring Jamie Foxx
 3 hours ago
03.12.20
Peter’s Brother Throws Shade At Madison On Instagram
 5 hours ago
03.12.20
2012 NBA All-Star Game
NBA Suspends 2019-20 Season After Player Tests Positive…
 17 hours ago
03.11.20
Jessica Rich x Jon B
Listen To Dua Lipa & Jon B Join…
 18 hours ago
03.11.20
Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party
Amir Diamond Gives His Honest Opinion On @GodwinOTheDream’s…
 19 hours ago
03.11.20
Nikki Bella Opens Up About Sex Life While…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
Dear Pilot Pete’s Mom, Barb…ITS NOT ABOUT YOU!
 1 day ago
03.11.20
Get Paid to Binge Disney Classics
 2 days ago
03.11.20
WendyWilliamsAmirDiamond
Multiple Shows To Tape Without Studio Audience Amidst…
 2 days ago
03.10.20
Billie Eilish Addresses Body Image Criticism
 2 days ago
03.11.20
France - ''Clouds Of Sils Maria' Premiere - 67th Cannes Film Festival
Get A First Look Of “Mrs. Doubtfire” On…
 3 days ago
03.10.20
Disney+ is Reportedly Creating ‘Beauty and the Beast’…
 3 days ago
03.10.20
2011 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival - Day 3
Watch Eminem Get Wasted On His Own Supply…
 3 days ago
03.09.20
Justin Bieber Tour Downsized
 3 days ago
03.10.20
Photos
Close