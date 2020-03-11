The King Of: Celebrities Who Beg To Differ!

It’s Beg To DIffer and today, amidst all the news with the coronavirus, we decided to do a celebrity edition of the game. Doesn’t matter what you think, Kidd Nation and the KKMS think they can outdo you on this! Do you think you could name more entertainers than the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show can in this game of King Of? They beg to differ!!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Turn Up Tuesday: Turn Up Your Hand Washing (Coronavirus Edition)

RELATED: Good News Tuesday: Mission Malcolm

RELATED: INTERVIEW: ‘Nailed It’ Host Nicole Byer Judges Our Cakes!

Also On Radio Now 92.1: