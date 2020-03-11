Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Love Letters To Kellie: Suspicious Behavior For A Cheater!

Suspicious Behavior from a Cheater!

Love Letters To Kellie

Love Letters To Kellie

Wednesday Love Letters? Oh boy looks like we got a couple that are quite juicy! The boyfriend that has cheated in the past is now acting suspicious… Plus one husband likes getting hit on a little too much… and he’s taking it too far!

Plus, a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

