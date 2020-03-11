Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Kellie’s Shadow Joins Us

KKMS - Kellie's Shadow

There is someone new in the studio… Who is she? What is she doing here? And since she’s a college student with big dreams and aspirations, we gotta ask the tough questions. And what has she learned while sitting in on the show today?

Meet Kellie’s shadow!

