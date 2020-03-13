Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kehlani Gets Caught In A “Toxic” Situation [NEW MUSIC]

Kehlani

Source: Dorothy Hong / Dorothy Hong

I never understood how people could get hooked off of sex. Maybe I’ve never had none that was that damn good. I’d like to think the reasoning is I’m just a cold-hearted human being. It’s nothing to brag about but I can separate sex from emotions.

“Toxic” has been this generation’s new favorite term. I hate it. Just like “Savage.” Both of those words have negative energy attached to it. We have to be careful what how we label the people we tie ourselves to. Words have power. But yeah…. even though I HATE the word…. I really LIKE the song. Check it out:

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
Love , kehlani , Toxic , Savage

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Kehlani
Kehlani Gets Caught In A “Toxic” Situation [NEW…
 6 mins ago
03.12.20
Disneyland To Close Due To Coronavirus
 4 hours ago
03.12.20
WATCH: Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Trailer Starring Jamie Foxx
 6 hours ago
03.12.20
Peter’s Brother Throws Shade At Madison On Instagram
 9 hours ago
03.12.20
2012 NBA All-Star Game
NBA Suspends 2019-20 Season After Player Tests Positive…
 21 hours ago
03.11.20
Jessica Rich x Jon B
Listen To Dua Lipa & Jon B Join…
 21 hours ago
03.11.20
Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party
Amir Diamond Gives His Honest Opinion On @GodwinOTheDream’s…
 23 hours ago
03.11.20
Nikki Bella Opens Up About Sex Life While…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
Dear Pilot Pete’s Mom, Barb…ITS NOT ABOUT YOU!
 1 day ago
03.11.20
Get Paid to Binge Disney Classics
 2 days ago
03.11.20
WendyWilliamsAmirDiamond
Multiple Shows To Tape Without Studio Audience Amidst…
 2 days ago
03.10.20
Billie Eilish Addresses Body Image Criticism
 2 days ago
03.11.20
France - ''Clouds Of Sils Maria' Premiere - 67th Cannes Film Festival
Get A First Look Of “Mrs. Doubtfire” On…
 3 days ago
03.10.20
Disney+ is Reportedly Creating ‘Beauty and the Beast’…
 3 days ago
03.10.20
Photos
Close