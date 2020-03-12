Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
J-SI Caught Lying … Over Christmas Cards?!

KKMS - J-SI Lying

Sometimes you have lies, you have white lies and then you have lies that are like FOUR MONTHS going strong! J-Si was CAUGHT CAUGHT over his major lie and on the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, he was forced to reveal exactly what he lied about!!!

He forgot to give everyone in the office his family Christmas card… but it’s not too late, right? Right?

Photos
Close