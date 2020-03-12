Meet Cool Mom Kellie

It was not the greatest call your daughter at work day moment for our Kellie Rasberry but there possibly may be a happy ending. She really wants to join in on the fun of TikTok but her daughter Emma Kelly says ABSOLUTELY NO! Plus, Kellie thinks EK has a lot of earning potential in a certain field, but she just isn’t feeling it!
