Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Glorious Gherkins Shares Her Pickle Empire Story! [VIDEO]

KKMS - Glorious Gherkins

Source: Kidd Nation / Kidd Nation

Not to be dramatic, but Glorious Gherkins’ flavored pickles are the most delicious pickles the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show has ever tried! Founder Latoya stopped by to share her story on how she built her pickle empire. Hear what inspired her, how far she has come with her empire… and THE way to get noticed when you are auditioning for a reality show!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Meet Cool Mom Kellie

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: Suspicious Behavior For A Cheater!

RELATED: J-SI Caught Lying … Over Christmas Cards?!

glorious gherkins

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Kehlani
Kehlani Gets Caught In A “Toxic” Situation [NEW…
 7 hours ago
03.12.20
Disneyland To Close Due To Coronavirus
 11 hours ago
03.12.20
WATCH: Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Trailer Starring Jamie Foxx
 13 hours ago
03.12.20
Peter’s Brother Throws Shade At Madison On Instagram
 16 hours ago
03.12.20
2012 NBA All-Star Game
NBA Suspends 2019-20 Season After Player Tests Positive…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
Jessica Rich x Jon B
Listen To Dua Lipa & Jon B Join…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party
Amir Diamond Gives His Honest Opinion On @GodwinOTheDream’s…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
Nikki Bella Opens Up About Sex Life While…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Dear Pilot Pete’s Mom, Barb…ITS NOT ABOUT YOU!
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Get Paid to Binge Disney Classics
 2 days ago
03.11.20
WendyWilliamsAmirDiamond
Multiple Shows To Tape Without Studio Audience Amidst…
 2 days ago
03.10.20
Billie Eilish Addresses Body Image Criticism
 3 days ago
03.11.20
France - ''Clouds Of Sils Maria' Premiere - 67th Cannes Film Festival
Get A First Look Of “Mrs. Doubtfire” On…
 3 days ago
03.10.20
Disney+ is Reportedly Creating ‘Beauty and the Beast’…
 3 days ago
03.10.20
Photos
Close