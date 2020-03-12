Glorious Gherkins Shares Her Pickle Empire Story! [VIDEO]

Not to be dramatic, but Glorious Gherkins’ flavored pickles are the most delicious pickles the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show has ever tried! Founder Latoya stopped by to share her story on how she built her pickle empire. Hear what inspired her, how far she has come with her empire… and THE way to get noticed when you are auditioning for a reality show!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Meet Cool Mom Kellie

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: Suspicious Behavior For A Cheater!

RELATED: J-SI Caught Lying … Over Christmas Cards?!

Also On Radio Now 92.1: