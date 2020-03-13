Entertainment News
Mindy Kaling Writes Sweet Message to Taylor Swift

Mindy Kaling is one of the most talented women in the industry. (I mean, I know I’m not the only one watching The Office on repeat every night.)  Another extremely talented female in the biz, Taylor Swift, of course!  Mindy recently watched Taylor’s Miss Americana documentary and tweeted a sweet message after watching it.  Check it out below.

In the documentary, Taylor opens up about finding her voice and her mother’s battle with cancer.  I love seeing a talented queen acknowledge and lift up another talented queen!

