SO MUCH BACHELOR DRAMA!!! So Madison announced via Instagram that she and Peter have decided to go their separate ways. (Girl, you dodged a bullet on that one. Barb would have made your life hell!) She stated in her post that she will always be Peter’s “biggest fan.”

But not too long after the announcement, she was spotted getting a good girl hang in with Selena Gomez. Madi popped up in Selena’s Insta story, which showed them shopping in Target. They were buying some board games.

MADISON IS REALLY OUT HERE HANGING OUT WITH SELENA GOMEZ AFTER BREAKING UP WITH PETER OKAY SIS GO OFF pic.twitter.com/VmXdj6A3UC — 𝟐𝟒 ♡ 𝟐 🌻 (@starkscurry) March 13, 2020

Get yourself a girl that gets you through a breakup like selena gomez does… #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/lGPvqsDkIm — madison schneider (@madisonschn8) March 13, 2020

I don’t know why, but I am SO HAPPY they are friends! They both seem like such genuine and kind girls. I’m sure Selena’s new album Rare is getting Madi through this break up.

Madi Hangs With Selena Gomez After Ending Things With Peter was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules , Radio Staff Posted 6 hours ago

