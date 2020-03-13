Entertainment News
Madi Hangs With Selena Gomez After Ending Things With Peter

SO MUCH BACHELOR DRAMA!!!  So Madison announced via Instagram that she and Peter have decided to go their separate ways.  (Girl, you dodged a bullet on that one. Barb would have made your life hell!)  She stated in her post that she will always be Peter’s “biggest fan.”

So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey. ❤️

But not too long after the announcement, she was spotted getting a good girl hang in with Selena Gomez.  Madi popped up in Selena’s Insta story, which showed them shopping in Target.  They were buying some board games.

I don’t know why, but I am SO HAPPY they are friends!  They both seem like such genuine and kind girls.  I’m sure Selena’s new album Rare is getting Madi through this break up.

