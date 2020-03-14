Entertainment News
JoJo Explains Why She Wants A “Man” In New Video

Jojo

Source: Atlantic Records

JoJo’s back like she never left! Her true fans will say that she’s always been here… including me. She’s been trying her best to fight through the bad label deals she was in (while simultaneously dropping dope a** shit). I’m so glad to see Jo in a happy place. She looks good and she sounds amazing. Her new album “Good To Know” is being released on May 1st and she’ll be in Houston at the House of Blues on Cinco de Mayo. I’m hoping everything with the coronavirus is situated by then. Check out her newest song “Man” here:

