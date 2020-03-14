Entertainment News
Watch Sam Smith’s Acoustic Performance Of “To Die For”

Sam Smith 2017 Tour

Source: Capitol Records / Live Nation

There’s something about Sam Smith’s voice that brings tears to my eyes. You can hear the emotion in every song they sing. They’re one of those artists who will always be stuck in the mode of singing sad songs. We relate more to them in that way. The downside of that means that they will continue to have to get their heart broken in order to make art that gravitate towards our hearts. “To Die For” is no different from what we are used to hearing from Sam. They did their thing with this one. Check out this acoustic performance:

