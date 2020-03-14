Entertainment News
Lakewood Church Will Only Offer Online Services This Weekend

Joel Osteen

Source: Getty Images/ NBC Universal / Getty Images/ NBC Universal

People always have something negative to say about Lakewood Church, but I love them! It’s the one place of worship that I’ve gone to and have truly felt welcomed. It doesn’t matter your race of social class, everyone’s greeted with open arms. With the exception of this week. Lol

Lakewood made the decision to keep the doors closed for the time being (in order to further protect COVID-19 from spreading). They’ll be offering special online services. Check out their official statement (via Twitter):

Hopefully everything around the world gets back to normal sooner rather than later.

