First Look At Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story'

If you took theater or music class in middle school or high school, chances are you’ve seen West Side Story.  I remember watching it several times in my high school music class, and I loved it!  We now have a first look at Steven Spielberg’s take on the classic musical from 1957.  If you’re unfamiliar with the story, it’s about a forbidden love and the rivalry between two gangs, the Jets and the Sharks.

Rachel Zegler is set to play Maria, and Ansel Elgort is playing Tony.  Maddie Ziegler, who dances in a lot of Sia’s music videos, she is cast as Velma.

Rita Moreno, who has won for her work in the original West Side Story as Anita, is now being cast as Valentina.

Spielberg’s told Vanity Fair, “West Side Story was actually the first piece of popular music our family ever allowed into the home.”  This is obviously a musical he holds near and dear to his heart.  The film is currently in post-production and is expected to hit theaters December 18, 2020.  Click here to read more.

