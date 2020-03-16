If you took theater or music class in middle school or high school, chances are you’ve seen West Side Story. I remember watching it several times in my high school music class, and I loved it! We now have a first look at Steven Spielberg’s take on the classic musical from 1957. If you’re unfamiliar with the story, it’s about a forbidden love and the rivalry between two gangs, the Jets and the Sharks.

Rachel Zegler is set to play Maria, and Ansel Elgort is playing Tony. Maddie Ziegler, who dances in a lot of Sia’s music videos, she is cast as Velma.

Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as star-crossed Tony and Maria #WestSideStoryMovie pic.twitter.com/sFBxXdEri2 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 16, 2020

Rita Moreno, who has won for her work in the original West Side Story as Anita, is now being cast as Valentina.

Rita Moreno is the only latina to win an Oscar (for West Side Story). She's coming for a second nomination for a remake of the film that gave her the award (an irresistible narrative). pic.twitter.com/V59asHarBQ — Ronaldo Trancoso Jr (@ronaldotrancoso) March 16, 2020

Spielberg’s told Vanity Fair, “West Side Story was actually the first piece of popular music our family ever allowed into the home.” This is obviously a musical he holds near and dear to his heart. The film is currently in post-production and is expected to hit theaters December 18, 2020. Click here to read more.

First Look At Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules , Radio Staff Posted 10 hours ago

