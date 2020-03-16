List Of Houston Restaurants Needing Support During Coronavirus Pandemic

Every way of life is being affected by the coronavirus. Sports has effectively shut down, same for movie theaters, bars, clubs and so on. It’s … kinda scary and crazy! In Houston, plenty of our favorite restaurants have been affected by this and they’ll need our support in regards to takeout or delivery. Also, Food Town is doing a Senior Hour for customers ages 65 and older from 7 to 8 AM!
I hope this helps and everyone STAY SAFE!
Dak and Bop
https://www.instagram.com/dakandbop/
Sweet Cup Gelato
https://www.sweetcupgelato.com/the-monthly-scoop/mom
https://www.instagram.com/sweetcupgelato/
Paulie’s
https://pauliesrestaurant.com/
https://www.instagram.com/pauliepetro/
Sticky’s Chicken
https://www.instagram.com/stickyschicken/
Dish Society
https://www.instagram.com/dishsociety/
Southern Comfort Kitchen
https://www.instagram.com/southernkomfortkitchen/
Vietnam
http://www.thevietnamrestaurant.com/
https://www.instagram.com/vietnamrestaurant_/
Midtown Bar and Grill
https://www.facebook.com/MidtownbarandGrillHouston/
Rice Box
https://www.instagram.com/riceboxed/
Rogels Barbecue Co
https://www.roegelsbarbecue.com/
https://www.instagram.com/RoegelsBarbecue/
Stanton’s City Bites
http://www.stantonscitybites.com/
https://www.instagram.com/stantonscitybites/
Huynh
http://huynhrestauranthouston.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Huynh-Restaurant-160050900715260/
Watershed
https://www.instagram.com/watershedhtx/
Tiger Noodle House
https://www.instagram.com/tigernoodlehouse/
Jimmy Changas
https://www.instagram.com/freshmexfun/
Antonios
https://www.facebook.com/AntoniosFlyingPizza/?fref=ts
Fuji Sushi
https://www.facebook.com/Fuji-sushi-Katy-tx-169400343806937/
The Brisket House
http://www.thebriskethouse.com/
https://www.instagram.com/briskethouse/
Crust Pizza Co
https://www.crustpizzaco.com/#/app/home
https://www.instagram.com/crustpizzaco/
Adair Kitchen
https://www.instagram.com/adair_kitchen/
Betsy’s
https://www.betsysbellaire.com/
https://www.instagram.com/betsysbellaire/
Eloise Nichols
https://www.instagram.com/eloise_nichols/
Los Tios
https://www.lostiosrestaurant.com/home
https://www.instagram.com/lostios1970/
Skeeters
https://www.skeetersgrill.com/home
https://www.instagram.com/skeetersmesquitegrill/
Sonny’s Place (Galveston)
https://www.galveston.com/cuisine/find-a-restaurant/sonnys/
https://www.facebook.com/Sonnys-Place-117312761621043/
Dan’s Pizza Co
https://www.facebook.com/DansPizzaCo/
Grazia
https://www.instagram.com/graziaitaliankitchen/
Pinkerton’s Barbecue
http://www.pinkertonsbarbecue.com/
https://www.instagram.com/pinkertonsbbq/
Harlem Road Texas BBQ
http://www.harlemroadtexasbbq.com/
http://instagram.com/harlemroadtexasbbq
The Pit Room
https://www.instagram.com/thepitroom/
AL Quick Stop
https://www.instagram.com/alquickstop/
Aladdin’s
https://aladdinshouston.com/aladdin-garden-oaks/
https://www.instagram.com/aladdinhouston/
Hungry’s
https://www.instagram.com/hungryscafe/
Union Kitchen
http://www.theunionkitchen.com/
Heights Asian Cafe
https://www.heightsasiancafe.com/
https://www.instagram.com/HeightsAsianCafe
Tamales Don
https://www.instagram.com/tamalesdonpepe/
Bernie’s Burgers
https://www.instagram.com/berniesburgerbus/
Three B’s Grill (Kingwood)
https://www.facebook.com/ThreeBsGrill/
Jonathan’s The Rub
http://www.jonathanstherub.com/
Pearl Dynasty (Pearland)
Village Pizza (Pearland)
http://www.villagepizzaseafood.com/pearland.html
Taqueria Arandas
Pecan Creek Grille
https://www.instagram.com/pecancreekgrille/
Zabak’s
https://www.instagram.com/zabaksmedcafe/
One Dim Sum
https://www.instagram.com/one_dimsum/
Surya
https://www.instagram.com/suryaindiahouston/
Luchi and Joey’s
https://twitter.com/luchiandjoeys
https://www.instagram.com/luchiandjoeys/
Tub’s Poutine
https://www.instagram.com/tubspoutine/
Flipn Patties
https://www.instagram.com/flipnpatties/
Houston BBQ Company
https://www.houstonbarbecue.com/
https://twitter.com/HoustonBBQ_TX
Penny Quarter
https://www.instagram.com/PennyQuarterHOU/
Brandini’s Burgers (Missouri City)
https://www.brandanisburgers.com/
https://instagram.com/brandanisburgerstacos
Doshi House
https://www.instagram.com/doshihouse/?hl=en
Hoggs-and-Chicks
https://www.facebook.com/hoggsnchicks/
Auntie Pasta’s
https://www.auntiesbellaire.com/
https://www.facebook.com/auntiesbellaire/
Saint Arnold (Brewery)
https://www.instagram.com/saintarnoldbrewing/
Grand Garden (Humble)
https://www.facebook.com/grandgardenhumble/
Mi Rancho (Humble)
http://www.miranchomexicangrill.com/
https://www.facebook.com/miranchohumble2/
Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant (Summerwood)
https://www.facebook.com/Manuelsmexican/
Mr Pho (Summerwood)
https://www.facebook.com/Mrphotexas/
Savvas Greek Cuisine and Grill (Atascocita)
https://www.facebook.com/savvasgreekcuisineandgrill/
Tin Roof BBQ (Atascocita)
https://www.facebook.com/TinRoofBBQ/
Italiano’s (Deerbrook/Atascocita)
https://www.italianosrestaurant.net/
369 Oriental Bistro
https://www.facebook.com/pages/3-6-9-Oriental-Bistro/121104714570009
and my favorite local place
Tiny Boxwood
https://www.instagram.com/tinyboxwoods/
