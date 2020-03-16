List Of Houston Restaurants Needing Support During Coronavirus Pandemic

Every way of life is being affected by the coronavirus. Sports has effectively shut down, same for movie theaters, bars, clubs and so on. It’s … kinda scary and crazy! In Houston, plenty of our favorite restaurants have been affected by this and they’ll need our support in regards to takeout or delivery. Also, Food Town is doing a Senior Hour for customers ages 65 and older from 7 to 8 AM!

I hope this helps and everyone STAY SAFE!

Dak and Bop

https://www.dakandbop.com/

https://www.instagram.com/dakandbop/

Sweet Cup Gelato

https://www.sweetcupgelato.com/the-monthly-scoop/mom

https://www.instagram.com/sweetcupgelato/

Paulie’s

https://pauliesrestaurant.com/

https://www.instagram.com/pauliepetro/

Sticky’s Chicken

https://www.getstickys.com/

https://www.instagram.com/stickyschicken/

Dish Society

https://www.dishsociety.com/

https://www.instagram.com/dishsociety/

Southern Comfort Kitchen

https://skktx.com/

https://www.instagram.com/southernkomfortkitchen/

Vietnam

http://www.thevietnamrestaurant.com/

https://www.instagram.com/vietnamrestaurant_/

Midtown Bar and Grill

https://www.facebook.com/MidtownbarandGrillHouston/

Rice Box

https://riceboxed.com/

https://www.instagram.com/riceboxed/

Rogels Barbecue Co

https://www.roegelsbarbecue.com/

https://www.instagram.com/RoegelsBarbecue/

Stanton’s City Bites

http://www.stantonscitybites.com/

https://www.instagram.com/stantonscitybites/

Huynh

http://huynhrestauranthouston.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Huynh-Restaurant-160050900715260/

Watershed

https://www.watershedhtx.com/

https://www.instagram.com/watershedhtx/

Tiger Noodle House

https://tigernoodletexas.com/

https://www.instagram.com/tigernoodlehouse/

Jimmy Changas

https://www.jimmychangas.com/

https://www.instagram.com/freshmexfun/

Antonios

http://www.antonios.com/

https://www.facebook.com/AntoniosFlyingPizza/?fref=ts

Fuji Sushi

http://www.fujisushikaty.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Fuji-sushi-Katy-tx-169400343806937/

The Brisket House

http://www.thebriskethouse.com/

https://www.instagram.com/briskethouse/

Crust Pizza Co

https://www.crustpizzaco.com/#/app/home

https://www.instagram.com/crustpizzaco/

Adair Kitchen

https://www.adairkitchen.com/

https://www.instagram.com/adair_kitchen/

Betsy’s

https://www.betsysbellaire.com/

https://www.instagram.com/betsysbellaire/

Eloise Nichols

http://eloisenichols.com/

https://www.instagram.com/eloise_nichols/

Los Tios

https://www.lostiosrestaurant.com/home

https://www.instagram.com/lostios1970/

Skeeters

https://www.skeetersgrill.com/home

https://www.instagram.com/skeetersmesquitegrill/

Sonny’s Place (Galveston)

https://www.galveston.com/cuisine/find-a-restaurant/sonnys/

https://www.facebook.com/Sonnys-Place-117312761621043/

Dan’s Pizza Co

https://danspizzaco.com/

https://www.facebook.com/DansPizzaCo/

Grazia

https://graziaitalian.com/

https://www.instagram.com/graziaitaliankitchen/

Pinkerton’s Barbecue

http://www.pinkertonsbarbecue.com/

https://www.instagram.com/pinkertonsbbq/

Harlem Road Texas BBQ

http://www.harlemroadtexasbbq.com/

http://instagram.com/harlemroadtexasbbq

The Pit Room

https://thepitroombbq.com/

https://www.instagram.com/thepitroom/

AL Quick Stop

https://www.alquickstop.com/

https://www.instagram.com/alquickstop/

Aladdin’s

https://aladdinshouston.com/aladdin-garden-oaks/

https://www.instagram.com/aladdinhouston/

Hungry’s

https://www.hungryscafe.com/

https://www.instagram.com/hungryscafe/

Union Kitchen

http://www.theunionkitchen.com/

Heights Asian Cafe

https://www.heightsasiancafe.com/

https://www.instagram.com/HeightsAsianCafe

Tamales Don

https://tamalesdonpepe.com/

https://www.instagram.com/tamalesdonpepe/

Bernie’s Burgers

https://berniesburgerbus.com/

https://www.instagram.com/berniesburgerbus/

Three B’s Grill (Kingwood)

https://www.facebook.com/ThreeBsGrill/

Jonathan’s The Rub

http://www.jonathanstherub.com/

Pearl Dynasty (Pearland)

https://pearldynasty.com/

Village Pizza (Pearland)

http://www.villagepizzaseafood.com/pearland.html

Taqueria Arandas

https://taqueriasarandas.com/

Pecan Creek Grille

http://pecancreekgrille.com/

https://www.instagram.com/pecancreekgrille/

Zabak’s

https://www.zabaks.com/

https://www.instagram.com/zabaksmedcafe/

One Dim Sum

https://onedimsum.com/

https://www.instagram.com/one_dimsum/

Surya

http://www.suryahouston.com/

https://www.instagram.com/suryaindiahouston/

Luchi and Joey’s

https://twitter.com/luchiandjoeys

https://www.instagram.com/luchiandjoeys/

Tub’s Poutine

http://tubspoutine.com/

https://www.instagram.com/tubspoutine/

Flipn Patties

http://www.flipnpatties.com/

https://www.instagram.com/flipnpatties/

Houston BBQ Company

https://www.houstonbarbecue.com/

https://twitter.com/HoustonBBQ_TX

Penny Quarter

https://pennyquarter.com/

https://www.instagram.com/PennyQuarterHOU/

Brandini’s Burgers (Missouri City)

https://www.brandanisburgers.com/

https://instagram.com/brandanisburgerstacos

Doshi House

https://www.doshihouse.com/

https://www.instagram.com/doshihouse/?hl=en

Hoggs-and-Chicks

http://www.hoggsnchicks.com/

https://www.facebook.com/hoggsnchicks/

Auntie Pasta’s

https://www.auntiesbellaire.com/

https://www.facebook.com/auntiesbellaire/

Saint Arnold (Brewery)

https://www.saintarnold.com/

https://www.instagram.com/saintarnoldbrewing/

Grand Garden (Humble)

https://www.facebook.com/grandgardenhumble/

Mi Rancho (Humble)

http://www.miranchomexicangrill.com/

https://www.facebook.com/miranchohumble2/

Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant (Summerwood)

https://www.facebook.com/Manuelsmexican/

Mr Pho (Summerwood)

https://www.facebook.com/Mrphotexas/

Savvas Greek Cuisine and Grill (Atascocita)

https://www.facebook.com/savvasgreekcuisineandgrill/

Tin Roof BBQ (Atascocita)

https://www.facebook.com/TinRoofBBQ/

Italiano’s (Deerbrook/Atascocita)

https://www.italianosrestaurant.net/

369 Oriental Bistro

https://www.facebook.com/pages/3-6-9-Oriental-Bistro/121104714570009

and my favorite local place

Tiny Boxwood

https://www.tinyboxwoods.com/

https://www.instagram.com/tinyboxwoods/

