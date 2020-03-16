Entertainment News
Taylor Swift Urges Fans To Practice Social Distancing

Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos

Source: Andrew Rose / Radio One Indy

Taylor Swift is urging her fans to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.  Swift took to Instagram recently to encourage her fans to take the Coronavirus outbreak seriously and stay home.  Read the message she posted on her Instagram story below.

image

@taylorswift Instagram

She also took it a step further and shared a picture of her cat, Meredith self quarantining…in case you weren’t exactly sure how it’s supposed to be done.

I’m with Taylor on this one.  Let’s all remember that just because we may be in good health, doesn’t mean we can’t be carriers and spread it around.  Think about others before yourself and just stay home.

RELATED:  Governor Holcomb Announces Steps To Slow The Spread of COVID-19

First Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Indiana

Taylor Swift Urges Fans To Practice Social Distancing  was originally published on radionowindy.com

