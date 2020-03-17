Entertainment News
Lada Gaga Lets Her Buns Out For Paper Magazine Cover!

Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Lady Gaga left the dramatic costumes alone for some years now. If I didn’t know any better… I’d think she’d run out of ideas! After looking at the pics from her Paper Magazine shoot… it’s safe to say that I was wrong. She’s one of the few people in this world who can wear nothing… and make it look like something (if that makes sense). Everything that Stefani does can be seen as art. I swear I love this woman and am super excited for the release of her new Chromatica album that’s being released on April 10.

Click HERE to Check out more pics of Gaga for Paper Magazine.

