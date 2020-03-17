Top Netflix Shows To Binge While Stuck At Home

Ok, so I’ve watched a lot of Netflix shows. In fact, I think I’ve watched them all and have nothing else to watch! HAHA! So, I figured I’d share a few that I’ve watched lately so you can have something to do while your stuck at home bored! Some oldies and some goodies! Sit back relax and Ready, set, binge!

The Netflix List in no particular order…

The Chef Show

You

Sex Education

The Witcher

Altered Carbon

The Office

Peaky Blinders

The Crown

Stranger Things

The Good Place

Orange Is The New Black

Breaking Bad

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana

If you want to learn a bit about the wine world check out SOMM, SOMM II and SOMM III

