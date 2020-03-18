Watch Big Freedia & Kesha Fly High In “Chasing Rainbows” [VIDEO]

I love me some Big Freedia! Not only does she make great music, but her spirit is filled with nothing but positive vibes. Never in a million years did I think she would team up with an artist like Kesha. At first thought, it seemed like an odd combo. Who would ever think to mesh Bounce and Pop music together? I’m glad they teamed up though, because they made some jams together. “Raising Hell” was the first single they dropped and now there’s a new one called “Chasing Rainbows.” Check out the video for it here:

