Watch Jimmy Fallon Host “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition”

The concept of Jimmy Fallon doing “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition” is funny af! This is confirmation that he doesn’t need a grand budget or crew to be able to entertain the masses. This will be something dope to look forward to while we are all on quarantine. It sucks to see how bad this Coronavirus (COVID-19) craziness is affecting our world. Schools are closed indefinitely, graduations are postponed and so are major life celebrations. One of my coworkers had to cancel his wedding for this mess. SMH I just want things to get back to normal.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram