Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch Jimmy Fallon Host “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition”

'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Debut Episode

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

The concept of Jimmy Fallon doing “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition” is funny af! This is confirmation that he doesn’t need a grand budget or crew to be able to entertain the masses. This will be something dope to look forward to while we are all on quarantine. It sucks to see how bad this Coronavirus (COVID-19) craziness is affecting our world. Schools are closed indefinitely, graduations are postponed and so are major life celebrations. One of my coworkers had to cancel his wedding for this mess. SMH I just want things to get back to normal.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
Comedy , Jimmy Fallon , nbc , The Tonight Show

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Debut Episode
Watch Jimmy Fallon Host “The Tonight Show: At…
 5 hours ago
03.17.20
Clouds and sun rays
Watch Big Freedia & Kesha Fly High In…
 7 hours ago
03.17.20
Top Netflix Shows To Binge While Stuck At…
 12 hours ago
03.17.20
Coronavirus breaking news
Man With Coronavirus Dies In Matagorda County
 1 day ago
03.16.20
WWE Announces No Fans At Wrestlemania 36 Due…
 1 day ago
03.17.20
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Lada Gaga Lets Her Buns Out For Paper…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
Taylor Swift Urges Fans To Practice Social Distancing
 1 day ago
03.17.20
First Look At Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’
 2 days ago
03.16.20
Joel Osteen
Lakewood Church Will Only Offer Online Services This…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Sam Smith 2017 Tour
Watch Sam Smith’s Acoustic Performance Of “To Die…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Jojo
JoJo Explains Why She Wants A “Man” In…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Mindy Kaling Writes Sweet Message to Taylor Swift
 5 days ago
03.13.20
Madi Hangs With Selena Gomez After Ending Things…
 5 days ago
03.13.20
Kehlani
Kehlani Gets Caught In A “Toxic” Situation [NEW…
 5 days ago
03.12.20
Photos
Close