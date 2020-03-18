Entertainment News
Jared Leto Reveals How He Found Out About The Coronavirus: “I Was In The Desert!”

In true Jared Leto fashion, the Oscar winner revealed that he first learned about the coronavirus pandemic that is gripping the world after emerging from a 12-day meditation retreat in the desert.

Jared Leto said he first learned about the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, after emerging from a 12-day meditation retreat in the desert.

“Wow. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility,” Leto wrote on Instagram. “Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing — to say the least.”

❤️

Leto continued, “I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on. Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.”

The number of celebrities who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus has jumped since Tom Hanks revealed that he and his wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with COVID-19. Since then, actor Idris Elba, “Game of Thrones” actor Kristofer Hivju, “Bond” girl Olga Kurylenko,  and NBA star Kevin Durant have been among the confirmed positive cases.

After revealing his diagnosis on Monday, Elba said, “Look, this is serious. Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.”

Numerous celebrities such as Ariana GrandeTaylor Swift and more have urged their fans to take the coronavirus seriously and to deal with social distancing accordingly.

