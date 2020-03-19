Entertainment News
Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform On “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition”

It sucks that we can’t watch our favorite daytime and late night talk shows, so I’m glad that Jimmy Fallon is hosting “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition.” This is quality quarantine content that we could all use. Laughter is healing. I watched this episode with the great Lin-Manuel Miranda from start to finish. I felt like I was watching a real television interview and performance. I’m looking forward to more of these, but I’m also hoping that our world gets back to some sort of normalcy sooner rather than later. I know I’m not the only one.

