Bebe Rexha, Luis Fonsi, Usher & More Join Season 2 Of ‘Songland’ [VIDEO]

I ended up missing every episode of the first season of Songland. I didn’t find out about it until afterwards when I caught clips of the show on youtube. THIS SEASON… I’m making sure my DVR is set to record it. All of my life, I’ve been hella intrigued by the people who have written the songs that touch me. It’s a gift to be able to put words to music in a way that makes a stranger feel like they can relate. Get ready for Season 2 of NBC’s ‘Songland’ on April 13.

