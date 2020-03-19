Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

J-Si’s Giant House

J-Si's GIant House

Source: KiddNation / Radio One Digital

In case you missed it, the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show broadcasted live from their homes today to practice social distancing! They actually timed how long it takes for J-Si to run from his media room to the front door!

What do you WANT? What do you NEED? And how can we give you BOTH?

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: J-SI Caught Lying … Over Christmas Cards?!

RELATED: Glorious Gherkins Shares Her Pickle Empire Story! [VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: Lying For A Good Reason

j-si

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party - Arrivals
Are Hannah Brown And Tyler Cameron Finally Dating?!
 1 hour ago
03.19.20
Bebe Rexha and Amir Diamond
Bebe Rexha, Luis Fonsi, Usher & More Join…
 18 hours ago
03.18.20
Televisions in store
Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform On “The Tonight Show:…
 19 hours ago
03.18.20
LACMA Art + Film Gala
Jared Leto Reveals How He Found Out About…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
‘Netflix Party’ Allows You To Still Watch Netflix…
 2 days ago
03.18.20
'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Debut Episode
Watch Jimmy Fallon Host “The Tonight Show: At…
 2 days ago
03.17.20
Clouds and sun rays
Watch Big Freedia & Kesha Fly High In…
 2 days ago
03.17.20
Top Netflix Shows To Binge While Stuck At…
 2 days ago
03.17.20
Coronavirus breaking news
Man With Coronavirus Dies In Matagorda County
 3 days ago
03.16.20
WWE Announces No Fans At Wrestlemania 36 Due…
 3 days ago
03.17.20
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Lada Gaga Lets Her Buns Out For Paper…
 3 days ago
03.16.20
Taylor Swift Urges Fans To Practice Social Distancing
 3 days ago
03.17.20
First Look At Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’
 3 days ago
03.16.20
Joel Osteen
Lakewood Church Will Only Offer Online Services This…
 6 days ago
03.13.20
Photos
Close