Happy Birthday J-Si!

We feel for the rest of the Pisces and Aries out there who probably can’t celebrate their birthdays in public due to this whole coronavirus thing BUT, today is a special day for our KiddNation family! Today is J-Si’s birthday and since he’s doing the show live from home, his kids Cason and Chloe wanted to give him their gifts now! Welcome to J-Si’s birthday party!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: J-Si’s Giant House

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: Lying For A Good Reason

RELATED: Glorious Gherkins Shares Her Pickle Empire Story! [VIDEO]

Also On Radio Now 92.1: