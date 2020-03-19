Financial Help for Renters During The Coronavirus

Via Haaonline.org
The following organizations may be able to assist with some housing needs and household expenses.
- Alliance of Community Assistance Ministries (Includes Service Area Map of Houston Region)
- The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
- 719-659-5461
- Catholic Charities
- 713-874-6776
- Chinese Community Center
- 713-271-6100
- Coalition for the Homeless
- 713-739-7514
- Disaster Housing Assistance Program
- 866-497-6036
- East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry
- 281-261-1006
- Epiphany Community Health Outreach Services
- 713-270-0369
- Emergency Aid Coalition
- 713-522-5903
- Humble Area Assistance Ministries
- 281-446-3663
- Interfaith Caring Ministries
- 281-332-3881
- Jewish Federation of Greater Houston
- 713-667-9336
- Katy Christian Ministries
- 281-3915261
- Memorial Area Assistance Ministries
- 713-468-4516
- My Brother’s Keeper
- 281-498-9933
- Red Cross
- 713-526-8300
- St. Vincent’s House
- 409-763-8521
- Wesley Community Center
- 713-223-8131
- Texas Health and Human Service Commission
- 2-1-1
- United Way
- 713-957-4357
- US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)
- 713-718-3199
- West Houston Assistance Ministries
- 713-977-9942
Also On Radio Now 92.1: