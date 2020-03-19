Are Hannah Brown And Tyler Cameron Finally Dating?!

By now you should know how obsessed with The Bachelor Franchise I am…so when I started seeing Hannah Brown and her runner up, Tyler C spending more time together I got extremely excited! Neither has posted any confirmation on whether or not they are dating, so I’ll let you be the judge…

First they were spotted working out together in Florida…

Then, they were together on the beach…

View this post on Instagram Can I social distance with them please? A post shared by THE BETCHELOR (@thebetchelor) on Mar 17, 2020 at 3:40pm PDT

How about this #FlipTheSwitch challenge?

Don’t even get me started on the endless TikTok videos. These two are definitely hanging out a lot together! Fingers crossed they both end up on Bachelor In Paradise and we get to hear all the tea!

Side note: As happy as I am to see them spending time together, they need to STAY HOME! As influences, they are setting a bad example.

