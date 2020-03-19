My Go To #TBT Playlist To Keep You Entertained While WFH

What better way to kill time while working from home than to listen to all your favorite throwback songs?! Here is a list of a few of my favorites that brings back all the feels!
1. Nsync ft. Nelly – Girlfriend
2. Mariah Carey – Always Be My Baby
3. 98 Degrees – Hardest Thing
4.Britney Spears – Stronger
5. Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya, Pink – Lady Marmalade
6. Otown – All or Nothing
7. BBMak – Back Here
8. Justin Timberlake – Summer Love
9. Jesse McCartney – Beautiful Soul
10. Jessica Simpson – With You
