My Go To #TBT Playlist To Keep You Entertained While WFH

What better way to kill time while working from home than to listen to all your favorite throwback songs?! Here is a list of a few of my favorites that brings back all the feels!

1. Nsync ft. Nelly – Girlfriend

2. Mariah Carey – Always Be My Baby

3. 98 Degrees – Hardest Thing

4.Britney Spears – Stronger

5. Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya, Pink – Lady Marmalade

6. Otown – All or Nothing

7. BBMak – Back Here

8. Justin Timberlake – Summer Love

9. Jesse McCartney – Beautiful Soul

10. Jessica Simpson – With You

