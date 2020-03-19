Entertainment News
My Go To #TBT Playlist To Keep You Entertained While WFH

The 28th Annual American Music Awards

What better way to kill time while working from home than to listen to all your favorite throwback songs?! Here is a list of a few of my favorites that brings back all the feels!

1. Nsync ft. Nelly – Girlfriend

2. Mariah Carey – Always Be My Baby

3. 98 Degrees – Hardest Thing

4.Britney Spears – Stronger

5. Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya, Pink – Lady Marmalade

6. Otown – All or Nothing

7. BBMak – Back Here

8. Justin Timberlake – Summer Love

9. Jesse McCartney – Beautiful Soul

10. Jessica Simpson – With You

