A List Of Stores Opening Early For Senior Citizens

Here are a few stores that have decided to let senior citizens shop an hour early before other customers. The hour has been dubbed “Senior Shopping Hour.”  Here are a list of the stores and their opening times for “Senior Shopping Hour.”

Walmart – Every Tuesday morning 6AM – 7AM starting Tuesday, March 24.
Target – Every Wednesday morning one hour before the store opens.
Food Town – Everyday 7AM – 8AM
Dollar General – Everyday during the first hour of operations.
Whole Foods Market – Everyday one hour before store opens.

 

Must bring your government- issued state ID or Texas driver’s license to enter.

