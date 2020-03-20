Entertainment News
JoJo Does A Coronavirus Remix To “Leave (Get Out)” [VIDEO]

It’s kind of cool seeing our favorite celebrities in the house… just like us. We’re all trapped indoors trying to figure out creative ways to stay entertained. Even though we are practicing social distancing… it’s kind of bringing us together (in a sense). It shows us that we are all humans going through the same experience (despite our race, sex or social class).

JoJo’s new album “Good to Know” is set to drop on May 1st. This cute little coronavirus remix to one of her most classic songs is a bop and makes me that much more excited for her project to drop. Check it out:

The record label that Jo was formerly on blocked her from having her original songs on streaming services, but she prevailed! She re-recorded the music we all loved and released it herself in 2018. It sounds just as great if you ask me! As my Nana would say: “Can’t keep a good woman down!”

