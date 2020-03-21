55 Positive Things To Say To Your Child.

Coronavirus
In the midst of a global pandemic, children are spending more time at home as a result of school closures. This shift can be confusing for little ones as schedules and stability are very important for them. Scrolling through Facebook I’ve seen countless posts from exasperated parents who are at a loss while trying to teach and entertain their child. I’ve compiled a list of positive things you can say when you’re feeling less than patient. A little bit of patience and positivity can go a long way during this stressful time! Please remember to be patient with yourself too.

1. You are helpful.

2. You were right.

3. I know you did your best.

4. I’m grateful for you.

5. You have great ideas.

6. I love being your mom/dad.

7. I believe in you.

8. You are important.

9. You make me proud.

10. You are loved.

11. You don’t have to be perfect to be amazing.

12. I believe you.

13. You are worth it.

14. Don’t be afraid to be yourself.

15. Its good to be curious.

16. We all make mistakes, its OK.

17. I understand you.

18. You can say no.

19. This family would not be the same without you.

20. We can try it your way.

21. I appreciate you.

22. You are so smart.

23. I forgive you.

24. I am so glad you’re here.

25. That was really brave what you did.

26. I admire you.

27. It’s your decision.

28. If you really believe in something, its important.

29. Don’t give up.

30. I love you.

31. You can try again tomorrow.

32. Don’t compare yourself to anyone else.

33. You are enough.

34. It’s OK to be scared.

35. Even if you make a mistake, you can fix it.

36. Being kind does not make you weak.

37. Your ideas are great.

38. You don’t have to do what everyone else is doing.

39. Anything is possible.

40. You can make a difference.

41. I love how you said that.

42. I’m listening.

43. You did that so well.

44. You make my heart full.

45. Not everyone will like you and that is ok.

46. You have a choice.

47. That is a great question.

48. I’m so excited to spend time with you.

49. That was a really good choice.

50. I trust you.

51. I hear you.

52. Your attitude can change any situation.

53. You are a great friend.

54. Never stop trying.

55. I’ll always love you.

