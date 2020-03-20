Entertainment News
Big Sean Gets Choked Up On “Hot Ones” [VIDEO]

Big Sean

Source: AB Gonzalez – @ab.gonzalezz / Dreamville Festival

The concept of “Hot Ones” is creative af! Eat wings with increasing levels of heat until the interviewee breaks down. Big Sean held his own though. He got through all of them. There was one point where I thought he wasn’t going to make it. His eyes and nose was watering and he kept coughing like crazy. I don’t know how the host was able to continue to ask questions while Big Sean was clearly suffering. I’ve hungout with Sean a couple of times and am a big fan of his music, so it was like watching my brother be tortured. SMH Check out the interview here:

