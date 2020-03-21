How To Make A Quarantini

If you’ve completely lost track of what day it is, (like me) you may have totally forgotten about St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday! I decided to celebrate by throwing together a simple drink I’m calling a Quarantini. All you’ll need to make this drink is: Ginger ale, Absolut Vodka, ice, and a couple lime wedges. I prefer Canada Dry but any ginger ale will do. If you’re feeling adventurous, follow the recipe below! If you’re more of a visual learner, check out my how-to video on my Instagram! Try it! Bonus points if you’re social distancing!
Also On Radio Now 92.1: