Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

NBC News is mourning the loss of an employee who died Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to NBC News Chairman Andy Lack, Larry Edgeworth, who had been working in an equipment room at NBC News’ 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York, also suffered from other health issues.

Edgeworth previously spent 25 years at NBC News working as an audio technician, where he was well-known to many network correspondents who traveled with him around the world.

“Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were,” Lack wrote to staffers Friday morning.

Stacy Brady, NBCUniversal’s executive vice president of field and production operations, called Edgeworth a “gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back.”

Source: NBC News

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive For Coronavirus  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive For…
 6 hours ago
03.20.20
Big Sean
Big Sean Gets Choked Up On “Hot Ones”…
 17 hours ago
03.19.20
Jojo
JoJo Does A Coronavirus Remix To “Leave (Get…
 19 hours ago
03.19.20
The 28th Annual American Music Awards
My Go To #TBT Playlist To Keep You…
 22 hours ago
03.19.20
21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party - Arrivals
Are Hannah Brown And Tyler Cameron Finally Dating?!
 23 hours ago
03.19.20
Bebe Rexha and Amir Diamond
Bebe Rexha, Luis Fonsi, Usher & More Join…
 2 days ago
03.18.20
Televisions in store
Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform On “The Tonight Show:…
 2 days ago
03.18.20
LACMA Art + Film Gala
Jared Leto Reveals How He Found Out About…
 2 days ago
03.18.20
‘Netflix Party’ Allows You To Still Watch Netflix…
 3 days ago
03.18.20
'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Debut Episode
Watch Jimmy Fallon Host “The Tonight Show: At…
 3 days ago
03.17.20
Clouds and sun rays
Watch Big Freedia & Kesha Fly High In…
 3 days ago
03.17.20
Top Netflix Shows To Binge While Stuck At…
 3 days ago
03.17.20
Coronavirus breaking news
Man With Coronavirus Dies In Matagorda County
 4 days ago
03.16.20
WWE Announces No Fans At Wrestlemania 36 Due…
 4 days ago
03.17.20
Photos
Close