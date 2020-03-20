News
HomeNews

Burger King Set To Give Away FREE Kids Meals

Business Signage

Source: Bruce Bennett / Getty

Burger King will soon be offering 2 free kids meals with a purchase of an adult meal to help families feed their children while they are out of school. Of course, since restaurants have been ordered to close for dine in, this will only be available for online order or through Burger King’s mobile app.

No word yet on when they will begin doing this, but you can contact your local Burger King to find out if they will be offering this deal for you and your family.

This comes straight from Jose Cil, CEO of Burger King’s parent company, Restaurant Brands International Inc., which also owns Popeyes.

via Chron

burger king , coronavirus , Free Food , school closings

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
MTV Movie and TV Awards 2019 Arrivals
[VIDEO] Colton Underwood Tests Positive For Covid-19
 43 mins ago
03.20.20
Business Signage
Burger King Set To Give Away FREE Kids…
 3 hours ago
03.20.20
NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive For…
 10 hours ago
03.20.20
Big Sean
Big Sean Gets Choked Up On “Hot Ones”…
 21 hours ago
03.19.20
Jojo
JoJo Does A Coronavirus Remix To “Leave (Get…
 23 hours ago
03.19.20
The 28th Annual American Music Awards
My Go To #TBT Playlist To Keep You…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party - Arrivals
Are Hannah Brown And Tyler Cameron Finally Dating?!
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Bebe Rexha and Amir Diamond
Bebe Rexha, Luis Fonsi, Usher & More Join…
 2 days ago
03.18.20
Televisions in store
Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform On “The Tonight Show:…
 2 days ago
03.18.20
LACMA Art + Film Gala
Jared Leto Reveals How He Found Out About…
 2 days ago
03.18.20
‘Netflix Party’ Allows You To Still Watch Netflix…
 3 days ago
03.18.20
'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Debut Episode
Watch Jimmy Fallon Host “The Tonight Show: At…
 3 days ago
03.17.20
Clouds and sun rays
Watch Big Freedia & Kesha Fly High In…
 3 days ago
03.17.20
Top Netflix Shows To Binge While Stuck At…
 3 days ago
03.17.20
Photos
Close