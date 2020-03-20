Burger King Set To Give Away FREE Kids Meals

Burger King will soon be offering 2 free kids meals with a purchase of an adult meal to help families feed their children while they are out of school. Of course, since restaurants have been ordered to close for dine in, this will only be available for online order or through Burger King’s mobile app.

No word yet on when they will begin doing this, but you can contact your local Burger King to find out if they will be offering this deal for you and your family.

This comes straight from Jose Cil, CEO of Burger King’s parent company, Restaurant Brands International Inc., which also owns Popeyes.

via Chron

