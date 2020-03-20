Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Jennifer Garner Plays Saxophone for Jimmy Fallon

Jennifer Garner in NYC

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Jennifer Garner is a queen, and she must be protected at all cost!  (Seriously, she is my childhood hero– I watched every episode of Alias)  She appeared on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, and entertained us with some Saxophone playing.  Jennifer even has a name for her instrument, “Sally the Sexy Sax.”

She also chatted with Jimmy about partnering with fellow actress Amy Adams and Save the Children.  The goal is for celebrities to read stories, while collecting donations that will benefit children across the country who are hungry due to school closures.  Check it out below!

RELATED: WATCH: Jimmy Fallon’s Daughter Interrupts At Home Edition of ‘The Tonight Show’

WATCH: Jennifer Garner Plays Saxophone for Jimmy Fallon  was originally published on radionowindy.com

jennifer garner

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party
Will Gittens Finds Love That Lasts A “Lifetime”…
 7 hours ago
03.23.20
North Huvadhoo Atoll
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Belt Out “All I Want”…
 10 hours ago
03.23.20
Maren @ Ruoff (Indy)
[PICS] Maren Morris Welcomes Baby Boy!
 12 hours ago
03.23.20
Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson
Update From Tom Hanks On His Coronavirus Diagnosis
 13 hours ago
03.23.20
FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-INTERNET-FILM-TELEVISION-NETFLIX-EUROPE
Now You Can Quarantine & Chill
 2 days ago
03.22.20
Full moon on a cloudy night sky
Cody Newman Can’t Be 14-Years-Old With Talent Like…
 3 days ago
03.20.20
Coronavirus breaking news
Bravo’s Andy Cohen Tests Positive Coronavirus
 3 days ago
03.20.20
MTV Movie and TV Awards 2019 Arrivals
[VIDEO] Colton Underwood Tests Positive For Covid-19
 3 days ago
03.20.20
Business Signage
Burger King Set To Give Away FREE Kids…
 4 days ago
03.20.20
WATCH: Jennifer Garner Plays Saxophone for Jimmy Fallon
 4 days ago
03.23.20
NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive For…
 4 days ago
03.20.20
Big Sean
Big Sean Gets Choked Up On “Hot Ones”…
 4 days ago
03.19.20
Jojo
JoJo Does A Coronavirus Remix To “Leave (Get…
 4 days ago
03.19.20
The 28th Annual American Music Awards
My Go To #TBT Playlist To Keep You…
 5 days ago
03.19.20
Photos
Close