[VIDEO] Colton Underwood Tests Positive For Covid-19

Celebrities are not immune to the Coronavirus, as we’ve seen with Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, and now former Bachelor Colton Underwood is here to tell us this deadly virus is definitely real and something to be concerned about.
View this post on Instagram
I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today. For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine… please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all.
A 28 year old healthy individual can get it, you can too. Be smart. Stay home.
Also On Radio Now 92.1: