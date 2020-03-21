Bravo’s Andy Cohen Tests Positive Coronavirus

More and more celebrities are sharing their stories with the rest of America about their coronavirus diagnosis. Bravo’s Andy Cohen is one of the more recent stars who’s announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He took to to Instagram earlier today to let his fans know

This thing is scary and definitely messing up our way of life. I’ll be glad when we can get back to some sort of normalcy. Let’s continue to stay indoors in seclusion so we can get this thing a little bit faster. Stay safe and blessed. I love you! -Diamond

