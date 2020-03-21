Cody Newman Can’t Be 14-Years-Old With Talent Like This! [NEW MUSIC]

I had the pleasure of chopping it up with Cody Newman at our station’s very first virtual concert! The show took place earlier tonight on IG Live. Since you loved coming to the free show, I’ll host more of them for you in the days to come. It sucks being stuck in seclusion for this long, so it’s the perfect Quarantine Content.

Cody was such a great sport, well-spoken and super talented! When I heard her “End Of Infinity” EP, I couldn’t believe that she was only 14-years-old. Check out my favorite song from the project here:

