J-SI’s Best Present Ever

We’ll definitely admit that having to spend your birthday under social distancing has to suck. It’s kind of awkward, you don’t really get to see your friends and celebrate how you want to … the list goes on. For J-Si, well, his birthday at least got him spending even more time with the wife and kids but his birthday didn’t start out too well, until he received the best present ever. We love you J-Si!

Watch how it all went down below.

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: J-Si’s Giant House

RELATED: Happy Birthday J-Si!

RELATED: Glorious Gherkins Shares Her Pickle Empire Story! [VIDEO]

Also On Radio Now 92.1: