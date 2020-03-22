Now You Can Quarantine & Chill

If you’ve been itching for a movie night, but you’re social distancing responsibly, I have GOOD NEWS! Netflix just rolled out a new way to watch movies with your friends virtually! Hermit crabs, rejoice! You’ll need to have a desktop or laptop and a Chrome browser in order for the service to work. You can visit Netflix Party to install the extension and start watching. There’s even a sidebar to the right of the screen so you can chat! Netflix Party is free so you can get started and invite friends instantly. I recommend Ex Machina and Hush. Happy Binging!

