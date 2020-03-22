Stay Connected. Stay Strong.

Have you noticed everyone is posting quarantine work out videos? If you’re using the extra time off work or school to get in the best shape of your life, Peloton wants to help you out! Even if you don’t own an actual Peloton bike, you can access the free trial for 90 days. Users can choose between yoga, strength training, meditation and more. After 90 days the membership costs just $12.99 monthly* which is still cheaper than most gyms. If your anxiety levels are rising (like mine) go for a yoga class!

P.S. That Peloton husband isn’t looking so bad now, is he?

