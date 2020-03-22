News
HomeNews

Idris Elba’s Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Oprah linked up with Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre for a teachable moment.

Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre

Source: Oprah WInfrey / Twitter

Marriage means for better or for worse. Unfortunately for Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina Dhowre, she too has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus.

“I’ve been tested… Actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive,” Dhowre told Oprah Winfrey during a Facetime video chat on Saturday  (March 21). The interview was part of Winfrey’s new series, Oprah Talks, for Apple TV+

Dhowre was next to her husband, and the couple is actually in New Mexico where they are under quarantine. Her diagnosis was inevitable considering she was with Elba when he revealed his status early last week.

Dhowre added, “I wanted to be with him. That’s the instinct of a wife. You want to go and take care.”

Elba also spoke on COVID-19 being a message that the human race has been kicking the world itself, and it needs to chill.

“Our world has been taking a kicking. We damaged our world, and it’s no surprise that our world is reacting to the human race,” Elba, one of the first celebs to share their diagnosis, told Winfrey. “It’s no surprise that a virus has been created that will slow us down, and ultimately make us think differently about our world, and ourselves. This is almost like the world’s cry-out, like, hey, hey, hey, you’re kicking me. What you’re doing is not good. So [what] any organism would do is try to get rid of an infection, so maybe this is it for the world.”

Prayers up and speedy recoveries to Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre, who so far have shown no symptoms.

 

 

Idris Elba’s Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-INTERNET-FILM-TELEVISION-NETFLIX-EUROPE
Now You Can Quarantine & Chill
 2 days ago
03.22.20
Full moon on a cloudy night sky
Cody Newman Can’t Be 14-Years-Old With Talent Like…
 3 days ago
03.20.20
Coronavirus breaking news
Bravo’s Andy Cohen Tests Positive Coronavirus
 3 days ago
03.20.20
MTV Movie and TV Awards 2019 Arrivals
[VIDEO] Colton Underwood Tests Positive For Covid-19
 3 days ago
03.20.20
Business Signage
Burger King Set To Give Away FREE Kids…
 3 days ago
03.20.20
WATCH: Jennifer Garner Plays Saxophone for Jimmy Fallon
 3 days ago
03.23.20
NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive For…
 3 days ago
03.20.20
Big Sean
Big Sean Gets Choked Up On “Hot Ones”…
 4 days ago
03.19.20
Jojo
JoJo Does A Coronavirus Remix To “Leave (Get…
 4 days ago
03.19.20
The 28th Annual American Music Awards
My Go To #TBT Playlist To Keep You…
 4 days ago
03.19.20
21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party - Arrivals
Are Hannah Brown And Tyler Cameron Finally Dating?!
 4 days ago
03.19.20
Bebe Rexha and Amir Diamond
Bebe Rexha, Luis Fonsi, Usher & More Join…
 5 days ago
03.18.20
Televisions in store
Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform On “The Tonight Show:…
 5 days ago
03.18.20
LACMA Art + Film Gala
Jared Leto Reveals How He Found Out About…
 5 days ago
03.18.20
Photos
Close