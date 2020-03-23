H-Town
HomeH-Town

H-E-B Announces Limit On Purchase Items During Coronavirus Outbreak

H-E-B

Source: CLIENT LOGO / CLIENT LOGO

H-E-B has emerged as the standard-bearer for all things shopping during the coronavirus as the grocery chain has not only offered benefits and raises for workers but also continued to assist the community-at-large as we deal with a global pandemic. To ensure that all customers have access to products they need, they’re limiting the purchase of the following items per shopping trip/transaction:

Food items 

  • Chicken – 2 items
  • Ground Beef – 2 items
  • Ground turkey – 2 items
  • Hot dogs – 8 items
  • Water multipacks – 2 items
  • Water gallons – 2 items
  • Baby formula – 2 items
  • Eggs – 2 items
  • Frozen vegetables – 4 items
  • Frozen potatoes – 4 items
  • Frozen breakfast – 4 items
  • Frozen pizza – 4 items
  • Boxed dinners – 8 items
  • Pasta – 4 items
  • Pasta Sauce: 4 items
  • Rice – 4 items
  • Canned Soup – 8 items
  • Canned Vegetables – 8 items
  • Canned Beans – 8 items
  • Canned seafood – 8 items
  • Canned meat – 8 items
  • Dried Beans – 4 items
  • Nut butters – 4 items
  • Oatmeal – 4 items
  • Cereal – 4 items
  • Bread – 4 items
  • Milk – 2 items
  • Powdered Milk – 2 items

Non-food items 

  • Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
  • Baby diapers – 2 items
  • Baby wipes – 2 items
  • Sanitary tampons, pads and liners – 2 items
  • Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 items
  • Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items
  • Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items
  • Paper towels: 4 items
  • Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 4 items
  • Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items
  • Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
  • Liquid bleach – 2 items
  • Hand sanitizer – 2 items
  • Hand soap – 2 items
  • Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
  • Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
  • Latex gloves – 2 items
  • Masks – 2 items

They also are not accepting returns on the following items:

  • Paper Towels
  • Bath Tissue
  • Thermometers
  • Analgesics
  • Disinfecting Sprays
  • Disinfecting Wipes
  • Frozen Food
  • Liquid/Bar Soap
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Cold/Allergy/Sinus Medications
  • Vitamins/Supplements
  • Laundry detergent

RELATED: Best Hand Sanitizers To Help Fight Off The Coronavirus

RELATED: A Texas Company Just Announced A Coronavirus Test You Can Take At Home

H-E-B Announces Limit On Purchase Items During Coronavirus Outbreak  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-INTERNET-FILM-TELEVISION-NETFLIX-EUROPE
Now You Can Quarantine & Chill
 2 days ago
03.22.20
Full moon on a cloudy night sky
Cody Newman Can’t Be 14-Years-Old With Talent Like…
 3 days ago
03.20.20
Coronavirus breaking news
Bravo’s Andy Cohen Tests Positive Coronavirus
 3 days ago
03.20.20
MTV Movie and TV Awards 2019 Arrivals
[VIDEO] Colton Underwood Tests Positive For Covid-19
 3 days ago
03.20.20
Business Signage
Burger King Set To Give Away FREE Kids…
 3 days ago
03.20.20
WATCH: Jennifer Garner Plays Saxophone for Jimmy Fallon
 3 days ago
03.23.20
NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive For…
 3 days ago
03.20.20
Big Sean
Big Sean Gets Choked Up On “Hot Ones”…
 4 days ago
03.19.20
Jojo
JoJo Does A Coronavirus Remix To “Leave (Get…
 4 days ago
03.19.20
The 28th Annual American Music Awards
My Go To #TBT Playlist To Keep You…
 4 days ago
03.19.20
21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party - Arrivals
Are Hannah Brown And Tyler Cameron Finally Dating?!
 4 days ago
03.19.20
Bebe Rexha and Amir Diamond
Bebe Rexha, Luis Fonsi, Usher & More Join…
 5 days ago
03.18.20
Televisions in store
Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform On “The Tonight Show:…
 5 days ago
03.18.20
LACMA Art + Film Gala
Jared Leto Reveals How He Found Out About…
 5 days ago
03.18.20
Photos
Close