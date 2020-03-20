Feel Good Friday: Hope Makes Us Feel Good

Times are a little tough right now, but the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show found some feel good stories and videos that will put a smile on your face!

Chino Valley students demonstrated resilience by recording their individual a cappella portion of “Over the Rainbow” in their separate homes and graduation on WestJet flight!

Plus, Big Al told something that he’s never told before… and it explains a lot!

