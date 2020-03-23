Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
A Sweet Letter From A KiddNation Member In Saudi Arabia!

Kellie

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

This morning on the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, Kellie received a sweet email from a KiddNation member that was happy to hear us back on the air … all the way from the other side of the world! Plus, have you heard all of this great music that’s coming out of quarantine?

Close