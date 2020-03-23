Love Letters To Kellie: Husband Says He Wants Out

Husband says he wants you out, then changes his mind when you try to leave… What does he really want from me? Plus, someone says that they are having a hard time bonding with their future mother-in-law.

Plus, a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: Suspicious Behavior For A Cheater!

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: Lying For A Good Reason

Also On Radio Now 92.1: