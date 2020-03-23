Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Big Al Has An Oopsie Moment On KiddTV [LISTEN]

KiddTV

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Are you watching the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show on KiddTV? You should be because you never know what could happen when the cameras are rolling. Did you catch Big Al’s oopsie moment on camera? Plus, J-Si is starting his new side hustle today, just like a lot of other parents..

You can watch the show LIVE every morning at twitch.tv/kiddnation.

