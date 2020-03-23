Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Ana’s Road Trip With Her Boyfriend During The Coronavirus

Ana's Boyfriend Travel

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Road trips are pretty fun and when you’re in a relationship? A pretty good way to learn more about your partner. Ana and her boyfriend drove all the way from New Jersey to Texas, right as the coronavirus hit. How was it road tripping during such a weird time? And did their relationship survive a very long road trip?

