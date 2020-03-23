Entertainment News
Update From Tom Hanks On His Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson were among the first celebrities we heard of testing positive for the coronavirus. It hit hard, it felt like an attack and it proved this virus to be real and aggressive.

It is now been two weeks since they announced their diagnosis and they are here to tell us they are on the other side of it!

The great news serves as hope for all of us that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and we will get through this. The only way to do that though, will be to stay inside.

